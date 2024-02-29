Advertisement

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI central contracts list has sparked widespread discussion, particularly regarding their recent actions, such as their absence from the Ranji Trophy, which reportedly irked the board to take the strong action. Kishan, who took a break for mental health reasons, did not feature for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy but participated in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Meanwhile, Iyer withdrew from the England Test series after playing the first two Tests due to a back injury. Speculation surrounds Iyer's omission, with some attributing it to poor performance despite his strong showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he scored 530 runs.

Previously, Shreyas Iyer was categorized in Grade B, while Ishan Kishan was in Grade C in the BCCI Annual Player Contracts. Their future prospects now depend on their performances in domestic cricket and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which could influence their selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Can Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan still get BCCI contracts?

If Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan can consistently perform well in domestic cricket, they could certainly earn the opportunity to represent India again in the near future. They can also earn back their contracts with the BCCI if they manage to represent India in 3 Tests, 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is between March 2024 to September 2024. The BCCI rule states that a player who meets the criteria of playing a minimum number of games within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

Shreyas Iyer has been added to Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. It seems that Iyer made this decision belatedly, as had he done so earlier, he might have prevented this situation. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, is expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2024, where he will represent Mumbai Indians.

It remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan will earn a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup based on their performance in the IPL.