Published 15:55 IST, August 19th 2024

'Can't fathom playing there': Australia Captain On the Idea of Travelling To Bangladesh for T20 WC

"I'd find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do." Australia captain on upcoming T20 WC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bangladesh unrest
People gather in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) headquarters during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh | Image: APphoto
