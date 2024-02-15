Advertisement

In the ongoing first test match of the series between India and England, India is at 50/3 after 13.4 overs, having opted to bat first. Captain Rohit Sharma is leading the batting charge with 29* off 41 deliveries, supported by Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 10 runs before being dismissed by Mark Wood, while Shubman Gill departed early without scoring. The English bowling attack, led by Mark Wood and Tom Hartley, has created early breakthroughs. As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the Indian team's performance, especially after when young talents like Jaiswal and Gill failed to deliver, in navigating the challenging conditions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Fans raise eyebrows on Shubman Gill’s Test cricket form

In his most recent matches, Shubman Gill has shown highs and lows in his inconsistent international cricket career. Even though he came through for India in a difficult scenario by scoring a century in the second innings of the previous Test in Vizag, he once again lost form in the opening innings of the third Test in Rajkot. Disappointingly, Gill faced just nine deliveries before being removed without making a run, and he gave England's wicket-keeper, Ben Foakes, an easy catch off Mark Wood's ball. With this being Gill's second duck in the current series, questions have been raised over his consistency at the crease.

Observing the dismissal from the non-striker's perspective, Rohit Sharma voiced dissatisfaction with Gill's shot choice, acknowledging the effect it had on the team's circumstances. India have a problem in trying to achieve stability and dependable performances in their batting order because of Gill's inconsistent play.

The Test cricket statistics for Shubman Gill show a mixed bag of results. He has amassed 1201 runs at an average of 30.79 across 42 innings. Interestingly, in the longest format of the game, he has recorded three centuries and four half-centuries. However, how he was dismissed raises concerns. Gill is timid when approaching the crease, which frequently leads to him being stranded without efficiently scoring runs. His consistency and the team's dependence on him to accumulate significant innings are both at risk from this tendency. In addition, there have been difficulties when Gill switched to batting at No. 3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal took over as the opener.