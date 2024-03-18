Advertisement

It is a delightful moment for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the Women's squad has done something the men have failed to do in the past 16 years. In just two seasons, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have secured a title win at the WPL after they chased down the given target by the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and won the tournament finale by eight wickets. Not all the Bengaluru fans were able to witness the history since the match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But they made sure to commemorate the grand win by taking it to the streets.

Bengaluru fans ran down to the streets after RCB-W won the WPL title

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have ended their trophy-less run after the women's squad pulled off a miracle and swept the title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RCB-w routed DC-W, the back-to-back finalists, to make history as they became the second WPL title winners in the 2024 edition. Since the first half of the fixtures took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the RCB fans could not rejoice in the thrill of watching the final match at the stadium. But they took their celebration to the streets after the win at Delhi.

This is just a SAMPLE not even 1%, Banglore promises @imVkohli @RCBTweets 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R2vMuS21ud — 82* (@WhiteDevil18_)

A video that features a plethora of people in the crowd has gone viral since last night, and it features the RCB fans celebrating the franchise's first-ever title win. The Bengaluru-based franchise has a passionate fanbase and the visuals say it out loud

A spirited women’s team washed away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 16 years of hurt and disappointment, landing their maiden title which came through an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in front of a cheering full house in the Women’s Premier League final on Sunday.

There will be celebrations in the dressing room, at a packed Arun Jaitley Stadium where a nearly full house bayed for an RCB win and in thousands of living rooms miles away in Bangalore. A generation of RCB fans have waited for this moment, a wait that often gave fodder to social media trolls and memes.