Published 17:03 IST, September 17th 2024
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Officials to Begin Assessment of Venues in Pakistan
Reports suggest that the International Cricket Council has sent a five-member delegation to assess the venues in Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan allocates Rs 17 billion to improve stadiums for Champions Trophy | Image: Facebook/PCB
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:38 IST, September 17th 2024