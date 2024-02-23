English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Chris Gayle draws parallels between Yashasvi Jaiswal and WI legend after incredible form

Chris Gayle compares Yashasvi Jaiswal to a West Indies legend after his impressive performance against England in the Test series.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yashasvi Jaiswal Records
Yashasvi Jaiswal Records | Image:BCCI
In the ongoing 4th Test match between India and England, England has won the toss and been chosen to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India leads the series by 2-1 and will look to make the most of this important match. The previous matches saw, Yashasvi Jaiswal dominating on the pitch, recording two double hundreds each in Vizag and Rajkot.

Chirs Gayle made a huge statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal

Before India and England's fourth Test match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, "The Universe Boss," Chris Gayle, bestowed great accolades on Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young, talented opener from India. One of the most dangerous opening batters in cricket history, Gayle was known for his aggressive batting style and praised Jaiswal as a player who was bound for greatness. He highlighted Jaiswal's exceptional talent and future potential by saying that his batting ability makes it seem as though he has been a mainstay in the international scene for twenty years. Speaking to AFP, Chris Gayle said: 

“It's like the guy (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has been playing for 20 years, unbelievable. I just hope he can keep it up,”

Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to celebrate his 1 year of international cricket. Surprisingly, in only seven Test matches, he has already scored three hundred, including back-to-back double centuries and two half-centuries. At 22 years old, Jaiswal has an amazing Test average of 71.75, demonstrating his great potential and superb batsmanship.

His current success in the ongoing home series against England emphasises his brilliance, as he has scored almost 550 runs in three Tests. Jaiswal's rapid rise in Test cricket demonstrates his capacity to make a big contribution at the top level of the game at such a young age. 

Following his first-ever double century in the previous game in Vizag, Jaiswal's explosive undefeated 214 in the third Test in Rajkot was a key factor in India's historic Test triumph. India's victory, by an innings-and-a-half, was their biggest Test victory in terms of runs scored, and it sent them up 2-1 in the five-match series. Jaiswal's performance was noteworthy for having 12 massive sixes, which tied the world record held by Wasim Akram for the most sixes in an innings. 

He has been compared to Indian cricket greats Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly for his aggressive batting style. Jaiswal and his former West Indies colleague Shivnarine Chanderpaul were compared by Chris Gayle, who called Jaiswal a "attacking version" of Chanderpaul. Gayle issued a warning about changing the young Indian star's technique, stressing the need to let Jaiswal develop using his innate style of play. Chris Gayle added: 
 

"A lot will be expected of him as he goes on but they should just let him continue to flow," 

"He's an attacking player, you see that in his T20 cricket as well...That's in his nature as well and they shouldn't try to curb him or try to change him."

"We (the West Indies) had the likes of Viv Richards, those guys set it (up) for us...Brian Lara, those guys are attacking players in all formats as well. When you actually check their stats, do check how they went about their innings.

"I don't think he (Jaiswal) learnt it from England. That style of play he developed with his coach and mentor (Jwala Singh). He's just phenomenal.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

