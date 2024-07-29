sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 12:50 IST, July 29th 2024

Clinical India eye series whitewash against wobbly Sri Lanka in third T20I

There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India, under the leadership of new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, seek to exploit Sri Lanka's weaknesses and push for a series whitewash in the inconsequential third and final T20I here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:50 IST, July 29th 2024