Published 12:50 IST, July 29th 2024

Clinical India eye series whitewash against wobbly Sri Lanka in third T20I

There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India, under the leadership of new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, seek to exploit Sri Lanka's weaknesses and push for a series whitewash in the inconsequential third and final T20I here on Tuesday.