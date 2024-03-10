×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

'Come back with a bang...': Dinesh Karthik commends Rohit Sharma for resilience during tough period

Dinesh Karthik praises Rohit Sharma for making a strong comeback and displaying resilience during a challenging phase, lauding his remarkable determination.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik
Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik | Image:AP/RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India won by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test match between India and England, which was held at Dharamsala on March 7-9, 2024. England opted to bat first and scored 218 in their first innings, with Zak Crawley leading the way with 79 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, who took five wickets despite conceding 72 runs, was India's best performer. India reacted by scoring a massive 477 in their first innings, led by hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and 57 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Joe Root's brave 84 in the second innings, England were bowled out for 195, with Ashwin and Kuldeep taking crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, which helped India win the series, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was named Player of the Series for his outstanding batting performances. India won 4-1 to complete the five-match Test series.

Also Read: I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik ponders praise on Rohit Sharma after India vs England series

Dinesh Karthik has praised Team India captain Rohit Sharma following their amazing 4-1 Test series victory against England. The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman praised Rohit's leadership and attributed most of the team's success to his efforts. Karthik emphasised Rohit's leadership abilities despite fielding an inexperienced side that contained numerous debutants. He remarked that Rohit experienced hurdles early on, notably in the team's first match in Hyderabad, but showed persistence and masterfully staged a recovery.

Advertisement

During a Cricbuzz discussion, Karthik praised Rohit's leadership abilities and recognised his crucial role in leading India to win in the series. Dinesh Karthik said:

"You can say that white-ball comes to him a lot more naturally in terms of leading a side tactically, and he was found wanting in Hyderabad. But it's great to see him produce the result that he has with a young batting lineup and an experienced bowling lineup."

"It's been phenomenal to see how he's gone about things. It's not easy having so many debutants. About five debutants in the series, but still producing the result he produced, I think he should be very proud of himself. He's been through some tough times in the last couple of months, but it's great to see him come back with a bang, not only with the bat, but also as a captain,"

Also Read: Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

In the fifth and final Test match, which took place in Dharamsala over the course of three days, India triumphed decisively against England by an innings and 64 runs. Throughout the course of the series, Rohit Sharma became a standout batsman, accumulating 400 runs at an amazing average of 44.44 from nine innings. In the rubber match versus England, his services were crucial to India's victory.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

19 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

20 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

20 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | LIST

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 7

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea

    Videos13 minutes ago

  5. Large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo