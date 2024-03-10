Advertisement

India won by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test match between India and England, which was held at Dharamsala on March 7-9, 2024. England opted to bat first and scored 218 in their first innings, with Zak Crawley leading the way with 79 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, who took five wickets despite conceding 72 runs, was India's best performer. India reacted by scoring a massive 477 in their first innings, led by hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and 57 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Joe Root's brave 84 in the second innings, England were bowled out for 195, with Ashwin and Kuldeep taking crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, which helped India win the series, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was named Player of the Series for his outstanding batting performances. India won 4-1 to complete the five-match Test series.

Dinesh Karthik ponders praise on Rohit Sharma after India vs England series

Dinesh Karthik has praised Team India captain Rohit Sharma following their amazing 4-1 Test series victory against England. The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman praised Rohit's leadership and attributed most of the team's success to his efforts. Karthik emphasised Rohit's leadership abilities despite fielding an inexperienced side that contained numerous debutants. He remarked that Rohit experienced hurdles early on, notably in the team's first match in Hyderabad, but showed persistence and masterfully staged a recovery.

During a Cricbuzz discussion, Karthik praised Rohit's leadership abilities and recognised his crucial role in leading India to win in the series. Dinesh Karthik said:

"You can say that white-ball comes to him a lot more naturally in terms of leading a side tactically, and he was found wanting in Hyderabad. But it's great to see him produce the result that he has with a young batting lineup and an experienced bowling lineup." "It's been phenomenal to see how he's gone about things. It's not easy having so many debutants. About five debutants in the series, but still producing the result he produced, I think he should be very proud of himself. He's been through some tough times in the last couple of months, but it's great to see him come back with a bang, not only with the bat, but also as a captain,"

In the fifth and final Test match, which took place in Dharamsala over the course of three days, India triumphed decisively against England by an innings and 64 runs. Throughout the course of the series, Rohit Sharma became a standout batsman, accumulating 400 runs at an amazing average of 44.44 from nine innings. In the rubber match versus England, his services were crucial to India's victory.

