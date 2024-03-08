Advertisement

With his clean striking and attacking approach, Shubman Gill left England bowlers completely distraught on Day 2 of the 5th India vs England Test, being played in Dharamsala. The stylish batter dealt in 4s and 6s and in the process registered his 4th Test hundred. While he got the better of most of the England bowlers, Zaheer Khan was impressed with the way he batted against veteran pacer, James Anderson.

India vs England: Zaheer Khan lavishes praise on Shubman Gill

Former India bowler, Zaheer Khan, who is executing his duties as a broadcaster in the India vs England Test series, was all praise for Shubman over the way he crafted his innings. Khan was impressed with the way Gill made amends, and grew into confidence from the 1st to 5th Test timeline.

"So good to see Gill playing his natural game. In the first Test, he batted with such a defensive mindset, almost went into a shell, but from there, the way he has grown in confidence is just tremendous. It's a collective effort [Rohit and Dravid's backing of Gill]. What about the shot he played off James Anderson. It's not an easy stroke to play. He was out of his crease when he lofted it," Zaheer said while talking to the host broadcaster.

IND vs ENG: Zaheer Khan says Anderson would wait for Shubman Gill to come to England

Zaheer is of the view that this battle between Gill and Anderson would go a long way and the India batter's major Test would be how he will take on Anderson when the turf will be England. Khan also made it known that, considering how he has batted in this Test against him, Anderson would be itching to get back at him and will wait for the time when the backyard will be his.

"Now remember, if he doesn't get it right, he can come in for criticism for playing that stroke, but the fact that he executed it so well, just shown he trusts his instincts a lot more now. The conditions are slightly better for batting here. So Anderson must be thinking 'hmm… come to England and I'll show you'".

The aforementioned statement got the air during lunch on Day 2, and in the following session, Jimmy Anderson got the last laugh over Shubman Gill. Anderson's inswing outwitted Gill and the ball left his stumps disturbed. Gill became Anderson's 699th scalp of illustrious Test career.