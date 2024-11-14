Published 19:26 IST, November 14th 2024
Comeback Man Mohammad Shami Takes 4/54 Against MP; Anshul Kamboj Shines for Haryana
On day two of their Group C Ranji Trophy match at Holkar Stadium on Thursday, Bengal bowled Madhya Pradesh out for 167 thanks to a four-wicket haul from senior India pacer Mohammed Shami, who marked his eagerly anticipated return to competitive cricket.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohammed Shami | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
19:26 IST, November 14th 2024