Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

CONFIRMED: Team India's first assignment after T20 World Cup 2024 revealed by BCCI

IND vs ZIM: The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024. The tour was confirmed after successful discussions between the two Boards.

Republic Sports Desk
Team India at the ODI World Cup
Team India at the ODI World Cup | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India will travel to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Zimbabwe Cricket announced.

The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare. The tour was confirmed after successful discussions between the two Boards about solidifying bilateral ties and providing more opportunities.

India to tour Zimbabwe for 5 T20Is in July

Talking about the forthcoming tour, BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah said: “The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture. 

“Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable. 

“Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. 

“The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game.”

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

