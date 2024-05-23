Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 15:14 IST
Continental Cup 2024 LIVE STREAMING: Teams, Squads, schedule, How to watch, Date & More
Here is everything you need to know about the Continental Cup 2024 including Teams, Squads, schedule, How to watch, Date and more.
The Continental Cup in 2024 is a T20 international cricket tournament which allows smaller cricket playing nations in the world a chance to improve their skill and foster the growth of the game in the world.
The Continental cup 2024 will feature four teams in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Gibraltar lock horns in a eight game tournament and decide who comes out on top among the four teams.
The tournament is slated to start from May 24th with the finals on May 26th. A total of eight matches will be played in the tournament including a qualifier and the final.
Continental Cup 2024 Schedule
Friday May 24: Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
Gibraltar vs Hungary
Romania vs Bulgaria
Saturday May 25: Romania vs Hungary
Bulgaria vs Hungary
Romania vs Gibraltar
Sunday May 26: Qualifier - TBD vs TBD
Final - TBD vs TBD
Continental Cup 2024 Squads
Bulgaria
Batters - Dimo Nikolov, Zaid Soulat
All Rounders - Zeerak Chughtai (Batting Allrounder), Isa Zaroo (Batting Allrounder), Prakash Mishra (Batting Allrounder), Danyal Raja (Bowling Allrounder)
Bowlers -Ivaylo Katzarski, Gagandeep Singh
Others - Manan Bashir, Firas Hussain, Jakob Gul, Milen Gogev, Waleed Waqar
Gibraltar
Batters - Nikhil Advani, Iain Latin, Kabir Mirpuri, Louis Bruce, Samarth Bodha
All Rounders - Andrew Reyes (Batting Allrounder), Avinash Pai (Captain, Batting Allrounder), Marc Gouws (Batting Allrounder), Matthew Whelan (Bowling Allrounder)
Wicket Keepers - Chris Pyle (WK-Batter), Harry Pile (WK-Batter), Joseph Marples (WK-Batter)
Bowlers - James Andrew Fitzgerald
Hungary
Batters - Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Vinoth Ravindran, Kalum Akurugoda
All Rounders - Sheikh Rasik (Batting Allrounder), Harshvardhan Mandhyan (Batting Allrounder), Gabor Torok (Bowling Allrounder), Mark Fontaine (Bowling Allrounder)
Wicket Keepers - Tejendra Valivarthi (WK-Batter)
Bowlers - Muhammad Burhan
Others - Mueez ul Hassan, Adam Gall
Romania
Batters - Mahesh Prasanna, Asif Bevinje
All Rounders - Kaka Vimlesh (Batting Allrounder), Sivakumar Periyalwar (Batting Allrounder), Taranjeet Singh (Batting Allrounder), Vasu Saini (Captain, Batting Allrounder)
Wicket Keepers - Anand Rajshekara (WK-Batter), Satvik Nadigotla (WK-Batter)
Bowlers - Muhammad Moiz, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Shantanu Vashisht, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli
Others - Joby Charly
Where will Continental Cup 2024 be held?
The Continental Cup in 2024 will be held at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov county.
When will Continental Cup 2024 be played?
The first T20I international of Continental Cup 2024 series will be played on Friday, May 24th to Sunday May 26th.
How do I watch Continental Cup 2024 T20 series in India?
The first T20I international of Continental Cup 2024 does not have a television broadcast partner in India.
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 T20 tournament live streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the first match of Continental Cup 2024 T20 tournament live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Pakistan?
There is no official broadcast assigned to watch the Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Pakistan
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Middle East and North Africa?
There is no official broadcast assigned to watch the Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Middle East and North America.
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in USA?
There is no official broadcast assigned to watch the Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in USA.
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in the UK?
There is no official broadcast assigned to watch the Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in UK.
How to watch Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Australia?
There is no official broadcast assigned to watch the Continental Cup 2024 live streaming in Australia.
May 23rd, 2024