Ben Stokes with the ball in hand at the IND vs ENG Test match in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Following a tough spell of play on Day 2, Team India was well behind in the match. With 7 wickets down and a momentous trail of 134 still at large, the need of the hour was an exceptional knock. Dhruv Jurel filled up the requirement and contributed a crucial 90 runs in the context of the game. Courtesy of Jurel's heroics, India have once again taken the winning position, but the tactics of Ben Stokes are further helping out Team India.

Dhruv Jurel stood up at the biggest stage

Day 3 of the 4th India vs England Test turned out to be completely in favour of the Indian spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin (5) and Kuldeep Yadav (4) combined to take 9 scalps of the visitors. The remaining wicket was also taken by the third spinner, Ravindra Jadeja. England who were still able to garner a lead of 47 runs following India's innings, squandered the advantage as they bowled out at 145. Giving India the target of 192.

Aakash Chopra pokes fun at England

Considering it is a meagre target, wickets were needed from the outset. However, captain Ben Stokes kept his strike bowler away from the attack, which seemingly came as a surprising strategy to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. Chopra presented his views on the same on social media platform X and in a satirical way advised England to keep him out of the attack till lunch on Day 4.

Here's what Chopra wrote:

"I like England’s plan not to bowl Anderson today. May they continue with the same strategy till lunch tomorrow."

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma faced the music for a brief period in the last session. The duo played risk-free cricket yet kept the scoring rate high. At stumps, India have acquired a comfortable position at 40/0. On Day 3, the team would look to score the remaining 152 runs as well to take an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series.