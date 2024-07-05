sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:34 IST, July 5th 2024

Cops remain on toes as huge crowds throng route of Indian team's victory parade

Mumbai Police remained on their toes all through Thursday evening and faced some anxious moments as there was a stampede-like situation at several places along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team through South Mumbai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India
Team India | Image: BCCI
  • 2 min read
