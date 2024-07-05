Published 09:13 IST, July 5th 2024
Cops remain on toes as huge crowds throng route of Indian team's victory parade
Mumbai Police remained on their toes all through Thursday evening and faced some anxious moments as there was a stampede-like situation at several places along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team through South Mumbai.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cops remain on toes as huge crowds throng route of Indian team's victory parade | Image: PTI
