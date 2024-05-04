Advertisement

Australia was scheduled to tour Afghanistan for the 3 match ODI series but as per the latest developments, Cricket Australia has decided to pull of for this series citing the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus)

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men's ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023," the CA statement said.

Australia's cricket boycott on Taliban: Will other nations follow suit?

It looks to be seen that weather other cricketing nations will also follow this trend and call off their upcoming tour as according to cricketing calender teams like Zimbabwe, Pakistan and West Indies are scheduled visit Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe will be touring Afghanistan for 2 tests, 2 ODIs and 3 T20Is in July-Aug whereas pakistan will play 3 ODI matches. Carribean Nation West indies will also be visiting Afghanistan in India's Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in November. New Zealand, Ireland and Bangladesh will be visiting Afghanistan in 2024. It is likely that Australia's neighbours New Zealand might also pull out of their scheduled tour to Afghanistan.