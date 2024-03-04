English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Cricket Icons Amalgamate: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma assemble at Ambani bash

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma attended the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The trio was spotted sitting together.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former India captains MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and current captain Rohit Sharma were recently photographed seated together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The trio is among the high-profile visitors attending the activities at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event is attended by prominent businesspeople, political leaders, athletes, and actors, among others. The couple got engaged in January of this year and the wedding is scheduled to take place in July.

Also Read | Will New Zealand recall retired Neil Wagner for Christchurch Test?

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma sit beside each other during Ambani bash

Luminaires from various backgrounds have come together to celebrate a special occasion in the Ambani family. While the social media space is already filled with clips of celebrities enjoying their time in Jamnagar, the superstars of the cricket world have also joined the grandeur. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, who are three of the most prominent names in Indian cricket have been snapped attending the event.

A picture of the three pioneers is making rounds on different social media platforms. In the pic, the three could be seen sitting beside one another. Take a look:

Also Read | MS Dhoni's childhood friend provides HUGE UPDATE on his IPL retirement

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar will be seen in the upcoming IPL 2024

Following the pre-wedding celebrations, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma will square off against each other in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Both have lifted the eminent trophy an equal number of times (5), and in the forthcoming season, one of the two could take the lead. However, one anomaly that has developed following the culmination of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is that Rohit Sharma is no longer the captain of Mumbai Indians. Thus, there would be no daggers would be drawn on that account. As for Sachin Tendulkar, the great man will also be a part of the IPL 2024 season. He will continue to guide the MI team as their mentor.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 23:32 IST

