English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Chinna Thala Suresh Raina to reignite his love for cricket, will be donning the yellow jersey again

CSK and India legend Suresh Raina prepares to lead VVIP Uttar Pradesh in the Indian Veteran Premier League relishing his formative years of cricket.

Republic Sports Desk
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, often referred to as Chinna Thala by fans, is set to reignite his love for the game as he will be donning the yellow jersey again but this time for his home side VVIP Uttar Pradesh in the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL).

As Raina prepares to lead VVIP Uttar Pradesh, it marks a journey back to his roots, relishing his formative years when he first took the bat for his home State. Often regarded as one of the greatest T20 players for India, Raina is thrilled to be part of the IVPL to showcase his dynamic batting prowess and captaincy for VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

"Hello everyone. I'm Suresh Raina and I'm super thrilled to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League, I will be playing for Team VVIP Uttar Pradesh. This is the chance to play with veteran cricketers once again," said Raina in a statement.

Joining Raina in VVIP Uttar Pradesh are former IPL champions Rajat Bhatia and former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian. With their collective experience and skill, the team is poised to make a formidable impression in the IVPL, which is slated to be played from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Advertisement

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Shri Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "The veteran cricketers will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India. We welcome Suresh Raina to the IVPL family and I'm sure fans will be happy to see him back on the field."

Advertisement

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcasted live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode, and tickets for the matches at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will soon be available for purchase.

Advertisement

Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

11 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

13 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

27 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

33 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

39 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  2. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement