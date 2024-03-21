×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Playing XI, Who will win today match, Pitch report & More

CSK and RCB will take on each other in the IPL 2024 opener, get hold of the dream11 predicition, pitch report, weather report and more.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post
CSK vs RCB | Image:ipl/bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the highly anticipated opening match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings will commence their title defense against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22, 2024. This clash not only marks the return of cricketing extravaganza but also sets the stage for the legendary showdown between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both teams boast formidable squads, ensuring a thrilling start to the tournament at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super KIngs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1st IPL Match: Dream11, prediction picks, pitch report, weather, and more details

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Picks

  • Keeper – Dinesh Karthik
  • Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rajat Patidar
  • All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green
  • Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium features a slow pitch that provides an advantage to spin bowlers with exceptional skills. Although it is conducive to spin bowling, there have been instances in past seasons where significant run-scoring opportunities have emerged, suggesting a fair competition between batsmen and bowlers. Over time, the team winning the toss has frequently chosen to bowl first to make the most of the pitch conditions.

Advertisement

CSK vs RCB Toss Update

Toss will take place at 7:30 PM on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

CSK vs RCB Weather Report

For the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1, expect a pleasant temperature of 29°C. The weather forecast indicates overcast conditions, potentially favoring pace bowlers on the balanced pitch. With an average 1st innings score of 149, the overcast weather could lead to some movement for the pacers, making it crucial for teams to strategize accordingly.

CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

  • Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis ©, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: Keshav Maharaj seeks Ram Lalla's blessings at Ayodhya

CSK vs RCB: Full Squad

  • CSK Squad IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
  • RCB Squad IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

a minute ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique

a minute ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a minute ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

3 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

6 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

6 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

7 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

9 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

11 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

12 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

16 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

18 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

19 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

21 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

21 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo