March 21st, 2024 at 13:24 IST
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Playing XI, Who will win today match, Pitch report & More
CSK and RCB will take on each other in the IPL 2024 opener, get hold of the dream11 predicition, pitch report, weather report and more.
In the highly anticipated opening match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings will commence their title defense against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22, 2024. This clash not only marks the return of cricketing extravaganza but also sets the stage for the legendary showdown between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both teams boast formidable squads, ensuring a thrilling start to the tournament at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Chennai Super KIngs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1st IPL Match: Dream11, prediction picks, pitch report, weather, and more details
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Picks
- Keeper – Dinesh Karthik
- Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rajat Patidar
- All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green
- Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj
CSK vs RCB Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium features a slow pitch that provides an advantage to spin bowlers with exceptional skills. Although it is conducive to spin bowling, there have been instances in past seasons where significant run-scoring opportunities have emerged, suggesting a fair competition between batsmen and bowlers. Over time, the team winning the toss has frequently chosen to bowl first to make the most of the pitch conditions.
CSK vs RCB Toss Update
Toss will take place at 7:30 PM on Friday, March 22, 2024.
CSK vs RCB Weather Report
For the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1, expect a pleasant temperature of 29°C. The weather forecast indicates overcast conditions, potentially favoring pace bowlers on the balanced pitch. With an average 1st innings score of 149, the overcast weather could lead to some movement for the pacers, making it crucial for teams to strategize accordingly.
CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI
- Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis ©, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj
CSK vs RCB: Full Squad
- CSK Squad IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
- RCB Squad IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
March 21st, 2024 at 13:24 IST
