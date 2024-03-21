×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:55 IST

CSK’s IPL 2024 Analysis: Will Chennai be able to defend their title? Onus on MS Dhoni again

Analysis questions if CSK has made necessary moves to defend their title, spotlight on MS Dhoni’s pivotal role in the upcoming season.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings | Image:X/@ChennaiIPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 Under the legendary captaincy of M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, are about to start a new season. The Men in Yellow tied the Mumbai Indians record for the most league victories last season when they defeated the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to win their fifth IPL championship. CSK has advanced to the IPL finals ten times out of the 16 seasons under Dhoni's leadership, winning in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

After a fruitful mini-auction in December 2023, CSK added players like Mustafizur Rehman, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra to strengthen their lineup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule, which states that CSK will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22 to begin the competition. To obtain insight into the defending champions' campaign, it is critical to do a SWOT analysis (as they get ready to defend their championship).

Advertisement

Also Read: SHOCKING! Rohit Sharma opts to train alone after missing bonding session

Strength

  • CSK benefits from playing half of their league matches at Chepauk, where spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mitchell Santner can excel on slow tracks.
  • With their strong record at Chepauk, CSK may opt for three genuine spinners at home, leveraging the difficult run-scoring conditions against spin.
  • The team possesses a formidable batting lineup with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Jadeja, and MS Dhoni, providing plenty of firepower to change gears as needed.
  • The addition of Shardul Thakur strengthens CSK's Indian fast bowling contingent, complementing players like Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Weakness

  • Devon Conway, the Player of the Match in the IPL 2023 Final, is sidelined due to a left thumb injury until May, depriving CSK of a key top-order batter who scored 672 runs last season.
  • CSK lacks quality Indian spinners and a backup for Jadeja, relying heavily on Prashant Solanki, an unproven wrist spinner in the IPL circuit.

Opportunities

  • CSK's acquisition of Sameer Rizvi, a promising 20-year-old middle-order batter, presents an opportunity to groom a potential long-term asset, especially to fill the void left by Suresh Raina at No. 3.
  • Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dubey have a chance to shine and secure spots in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, motivating them for a strong IPL season.

Also Read: GT induct a Mohammed Shami replacement, MI replace Madushanka

Advertisement

Threat

  • The ageing squad poses a significant threat to CSK's title defense, particularly if key players like Rahane and Dhoni struggle for form.
  • Dhoni's recent knee surgery raises questions about his performance in the upcoming season, despite his impressive strike rate in IPL 2023.
  • Injuries to players like Chahar, Pathirana, and Jadeja could hamper CSK's campaign, emphasizing the importance of maintaining fitness throughout the season.

Chennai Super Kings' schedule so far

DATE

DAY

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

VENUE

TIME (IST)

March 22FridayChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai8:00 PM
March 26TuesdayChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
March 31SundayDelhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsDr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam7:30 PM
April 5FridaySunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings’ predicted XI IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact player(s): Ajinkya Rahane, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings’ full squad for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

3 minutes ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

6 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

9 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

15 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

16 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

17 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

17 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

18 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

18 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

22 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

23 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

25 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

28 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt Notice IVF

31 minutes ago
Pataal Lok

Srikant Meets Haathi Ram

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo