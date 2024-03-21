Advertisement

Under the legendary captaincy of M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, are about to start a new season. The Men in Yellow tied the Mumbai Indians record for the most league victories last season when they defeated the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to win their fifth IPL championship. CSK has advanced to the IPL finals ten times out of the 16 seasons under Dhoni's leadership, winning in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

After a fruitful mini-auction in December 2023, CSK added players like Mustafizur Rehman, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra to strengthen their lineup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule, which states that CSK will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22 to begin the competition. To obtain insight into the defending champions' campaign, it is critical to do a SWOT analysis (as they get ready to defend their championship).

Strength

CSK benefits from playing half of their league matches at Chepauk, where spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mitchell Santner can excel on slow tracks.

With their strong record at Chepauk, CSK may opt for three genuine spinners at home, leveraging the difficult run-scoring conditions against spin.

The team possesses a formidable batting lineup with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Jadeja, and MS Dhoni, providing plenty of firepower to change gears as needed.

The addition of Shardul Thakur strengthens CSK's Indian fast bowling contingent, complementing players like Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Weakness

Devon Conway, the Player of the Match in the IPL 2023 Final, is sidelined due to a left thumb injury until May, depriving CSK of a key top-order batter who scored 672 runs last season.

CSK lacks quality Indian spinners and a backup for Jadeja, relying heavily on Prashant Solanki, an unproven wrist spinner in the IPL circuit.

Opportunities

CSK's acquisition of Sameer Rizvi, a promising 20-year-old middle-order batter, presents an opportunity to groom a potential long-term asset, especially to fill the void left by Suresh Raina at No. 3.

Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dubey have a chance to shine and secure spots in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup , motivating them for a strong IPL season.

Threat

The ageing squad poses a significant threat to CSK's title defense, particularly if key players like Rahane and Dhoni struggle for form.

Dhoni's recent knee surgery raises questions about his performance in the upcoming season, despite his impressive strike rate in IPL 2023.

Injuries to players like Chahar, Pathirana, and Jadeja could hamper CSK's campaign, emphasizing the importance of maintaining fitness throughout the season.

Chennai Super Kings' schedule so far

DATE DAY TEAM 1 TEAM 2 VENUE TIME (IST) March 22 Friday Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 8:00 PM March 26 Tuesday Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM March 31 Sunday Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM April 5 Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings’ predicted XI IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact player(s): Ajinkya Rahane, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings’ full squad for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.