Former BCCI president and iconic Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, known for his fearless captaincy and attitude, recently shared his insights on a reality show. When asked about a specific quality he would like to take from legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, Ganguly responded with thoughtful one-word descriptions.

Reflecting on Tendulkar, Ganguly acknowledged, "Sachin's greatness," emphasizing the unparalleled stature of the cricketing maestro. For Kohli, known for his aggressive playing style, Ganguly chose the term "aggressiveness." When it came to Dhoni, renowned for his calm demeanor on the field, Ganguly succinctly stated, "calmness."

However, the most intriguing response came when Ganguly was asked about a unique quality he possesses that sets him apart from Sachin, Kohli, and Dhoni. Without hesitation, Ganguly responded with a single word – "adjustment." This revelation garnered a round of applause from the captivated audience, highlighting the significance of adaptability in Ganguly's cricketing prowess.

Ganguly, having formed a formidable opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, also reminisced about the past, recalling their contributions to India's batting lineup. Furthermore, he expressed support for Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lead India's squad in the upcoming T20I World Cup, assuring that Kohli's outstanding skills would make a strong impact even after a 14-month hiatus.

Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president concluded in October 2022, succeeded by Roger Binny, a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team. As a player, Ganguly's impressive statistics include 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries in ODIs, along with a double century, 16 tons, and 35 half-centuries in Tests. His IPL journey comprised 59 matches, amassing 1349 runs with seven half-centuries.

