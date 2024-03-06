×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Dalai Lama meets Pope as England team visits spiritual leader to seek blessing ahead of 5th Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
England team with Dalai Lama
England team with Dalai Lama | Image:X/ECB
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Some members of the touring England squad on Wednesday called on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near here on the eve of the final Test against India.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

Advertisement

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on their official 'X' handle.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

6 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

6 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

6 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

12 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

12 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karan Welcomes New Swanky Ride HM Contessa To His Garage

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Why Pratyasa was Khelo India University Games’s most successful athlete

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Anant-Radhika Extended Pre-Wedding Bash: Here's What Happened On March 6

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 GG vs RCB live: RCB in deep trouble

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Solskjaer wanted Bellingham and Halland in the squad; United ignored him

    Sports 38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo