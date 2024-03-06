Advertisement

Some members of the touring England squad on Wednesday called on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near here on the eve of the final Test against India.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

Advertisement

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on their official 'X' handle.

An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama 🙏



England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/lW95xKbH7s — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2024