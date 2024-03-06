Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:10 IST
Dalai Lama meets Pope as England team visits spiritual leader to seek blessing ahead of 5th Test
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
England team with Dalai Lama | Image:X/ECB
Some members of the touring England squad on Wednesday called on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near here on the eve of the final Test against India.
"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on their official 'X' handle.
