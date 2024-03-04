Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

'Dale Steyn will not be joining us': Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in ex-NZ star as pace bowling coach

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a major modification in the team management. They have brought in an ex-kiwi player.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn | Image:SRH/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a major modification in the team management. Following the appointment of a new captain in the form of Pat Cummins, the SRH outfit has given former Kiwi bowling all-rounder James Franklin the responsibility of overseeing the franchise's bowling department.  Franklin will come in place for Dale Steyn.

Also Read | Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain

SRH employs James Franklin as the bowling coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named former New Zealand quick James Franklin as their pace bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Kiwi replaces former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

"Dale Steyn will not be joining us this season due to personal reasons and James Franklin will be the Pace Bowling coach for this season. Welcome on board, James!" SRH announced on its social media platforms.
Franklin, who has represented New Zealand in 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is between 2001 and 2013, had earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2021 seasons, but this will be his maiden stint as coach in the IPL.

Also Read | 'Why was Hafeez removed and not Wahab Riaz?': Inzamam lambasts PCB

Has James Franklin coached before?

The 43-year-old, however, has coaching experience with Durham in English county cricket and Pakistan Super League team Islamabad United as assistant coach.

At SRH, Franklin will link up with his former teammate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the team's head coach after IPL 2023.
Earlier, they have worked together at Middlesex in county cricket as well as at Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

The 2016 champions will also have a new captain in Australian Pat Cummins. SRH will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

