Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

David FEARLESS Warner: Australia star finds the MOST AUDACIOUS way to get off the mark - WATCH

Beyond his commitments against West Indies, David Warner is set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Vishal Tiwari
David Warner during AUS vs WI 3rd T20I
David Warner during AUS vs WI 3rd T20I | Image:@cricketcomau/X.com
Australia's seasoned campaigner David Warner showcased his class by launching a reverse hit for a towering six off Akeal Hosein to open his account in the second T20I against the West Indies. This match marked Warner's continued presence in the Australian lineup after recently bidding farewell to Tests and ODIs.

David Warner plays reverse scoop to get off the mark 

During the first T20I of the series, David Warner exhibited his prowess with a remarkable innings of 70 runs in Hobart, leading his team to victory. In the subsequent match in Adelaide, Warner contributed 22 runs to the scoreboard. Yet, it was his audacious reverse scoop to open his account that truly caught everyone's attention.

Opting to bat first, Australia faced an early setback as David Warner's opening partner Josh Inglis and stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh departed within the powerplay, leaving the team at 57-2. Despite a promising start, Warner's innings was cut short in the seventh over when he misread Romario Shepherd's slower off-cutter, resulting in a catch by Sherfane Rutherford.

Warner's aggressive innings comprised three boundaries and a six, totaling 22 runs off 19 balls at the Adelaide Oval. Glenn Maxwell's century saved the match for Australia as they secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.  

David Warner scored 81 off 49 balls in the third and final T20I. Beyond his commitments against West Indies, the 37-year-old is set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

