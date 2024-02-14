Advertisement

On Tuesday, West Indies outplayed Australia, winning by 37 runs in the third T20 match of the series, with Australia leading 2-1. The West Indies scored 220/6 in 20 overs, while Australia managed 183/5 in response. Player of the Match was Andre Russell with an impressive performance, and David Warner was awarded Player of the Series. The match highlights lasted 14 minutes and 36 seconds, showcasing an exciting display of cricket. The game took place at Optus Stadium, with WI winning the toss and choosing to bat.

David Warner gifts his Player of the Series award to a young fan

David Warner, recognised for his constant performances and kindness, once again demonstrated his outstanding character during Australia's recent T20I series against the West Indies. Warner was named Player of the Series after his outstanding performance in all three matches. Instead of cherishing the award himself, he willingly handed it on a little admirer, demonstrating his humility and respect for his fans.

Warner has previously pleased his youthful fans with sensitive gestures. During his last Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6, Warner received a standing ovation. As he exited, he made a child fan's day by giving them his gloves and helmet, exemplifying the spirit of sportsmanship and gratitude. Warner's departure to Test and One-Day International cricket in Australia, which included his final home international match in Perth on February 13, was welcomed with both jubilation and nostalgia.

Warner thrilled the audience in his previous home outing, hitting 81 runs off only 49 deliveries. Despite his gallant efforts, Australia finished 37 runs short of West Indies' 220-run mark. Nonetheless, the hosts had already sealed the series, leading 2-1. Warner, who confirmed that the third T20I was his final home encounter, expressed excitement for the next T20I series against New Zealand. The next T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1, is believed to be his final international tournament. He said:

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean. Was quite surprised by an opening bowler at 145kph and swings it not trying to get me out. Going to the Caribbean, the boundaries aren't too big there. I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent,"