Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

David Warner's heartwarming act: Gifting 'Player of the Series' award to a fan in last T20I at home

David Warner generously presents 'Player of the series' award to a young fan during his final Australian match, leaving a heartwarming impact.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
David Warner
David Warner | Image:X/ johns
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

On Tuesday, West Indies outplayed Australia, winning by 37 runs in the third T20 match of the series, with Australia leading 2-1. The West Indies scored 220/6 in 20 overs, while Australia managed 183/5 in response. Player of the Match was Andre Russell with an impressive performance, and David Warner was awarded Player of the Series. The match highlights lasted 14 minutes and 36 seconds, showcasing an exciting display of cricket. The game took place at Optus Stadium, with WI winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Also Read: SA20 is blessed to have six of the strongest IPL teams: Graeme Smith

Advertisement

David Warner gifts his Player of the Series award to a young fan 

David Warner, recognised for his constant performances and kindness, once again demonstrated his outstanding character during Australia's recent T20I series against the West Indies. Warner was named Player of the Series after his outstanding performance in all three matches. Instead of cherishing the award himself, he willingly handed it on a little admirer, demonstrating his humility and respect for his fans.

Advertisement

Warner has previously pleased his youthful fans with sensitive gestures. During his last Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6, Warner received a standing ovation. As he exited, he made a child fan's day by giving them his gloves and helmet, exemplifying the spirit of sportsmanship and gratitude. Warner's departure to Test and One-Day International cricket in Australia, which included his final home international match in Perth on February 13, was welcomed with both jubilation and nostalgia.

Warner thrilled the audience in his previous home outing, hitting 81 runs off only 49 deliveries. Despite his gallant efforts, Australia finished 37 runs short of West Indies' 220-run mark. Nonetheless, the hosts had already sealed the series, leading 2-1. Warner, who confirmed that the third T20I was his final home encounter, expressed excitement for the next T20I series against New Zealand. The next T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1, is believed to be his final international tournament. He said: 

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean. Was quite surprised by an opening bowler at 145kph and swings it not trying to get me out. Going to the Caribbean, the boundaries aren't too big there. I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent,"

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU elections

    Tech 17 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement