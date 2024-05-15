Updated May 14th, 2024 at 23:28 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs LSG highlights: DC beat LSG by 19 runs
In match number 64 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the DC vs LSG match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 2 min read
11: 27 IST, May 14th 2024
Delhi Capitals end their campaign with a win. DC defeated LSG by 19 runs.
11: 21 IST, May 14th 2024
23 runs are needed in the last 6 balls. Arshad has the strike, can he do it for LSG?
11: 14 IST, May 14th 2024
Arshad Khan has kept the interest in the match on. He gets to his 50. LSG-180/8 after 18 overs.
11: 10 IST, May 14th 2024
Arshad is battling for LSG but is running out of partners. LSG-169/8 after 17.2 overs.
10: 41 IST, May 14th 2024
DC have pushed LSG back. LSG are 6 down at the score of 102, with 11.4 overs being bowled.
9: 59 IST, May 14th 2024
LSG are in trouble as they have lost two wickets in quick succession. LSG ARE 24/3 after 3.1 overs.
9: 50 IST, May 14th 2024
KL Rahul departs early. Big wicket for DC. LSG-13/1 after 2 overs.
9: 32 IST, May 14th 2024
Delhi Capitals put on 208/4 after 20 overs. LSG will need 209 runs to win the match.
9: 03 IST, May 14th 2024
Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 33 runs in just 23 balls. DC-158/4 after 16.2 overs.
8: 32 IST, May 14th 2024
Abhishek Porel departs after scoring 58 runs in just 33 balls. DC-111/3 after 11.1 overs.
8: 31 IST, May 14th 2024
After 11 overs, Delhi Capitals have got to the score of 111/2.
8: 05 IST, May 14th 2024
After losing Fraser Mc-Gurk early, Shai Hope and Abhishek Porel have brought DC back. After 6 overs, DC have put on 73 runs.
7: 33 IST, May 14th 2024
The dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk departs without scoring. DC-2/1 after 0.2 overs.
7: 32 IST, May 14th 2024
Fraser Mc-Gurk is on strike for Delhi Capitals. Arshad is starting the proceedings for LSG.
7: 02 IST, May 14th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants won the match and chose to bowl first.
6: 33 IST, May 14th 2024
Fans can watch DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match on Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 31 IST, May 14th 2024
The DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
6: 00 IST, May 14th 2024
Good evening folks and welcome to yet another IPL 2024 match-up. Today an all-important clash between DC and LSG is scheduled. Both the teams are still in the race for the playoffs. The winner of this encounter will stay afloat for a top-4 place, whereas the loser will get eliminated. An intriguing match is lined-up, let's wait and find out who comes out on top.
Published May 14th, 2024 at 18:00 IST