DC vs RCB live score of today cricket match, WPL 2024 Final updates: Who will win the final battle?
It is the night of the conclusion, in the WPL 2024 Final, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the DC vs RCB match here at republicworld.com. Get instant updates from the DC vs RCB match here at this blog.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat/S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Asha Sobhana, Shradda Pokharkar/Ekta Bisht
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.
The WPL 2024 final between DC and RCB will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
For the final time in WPL 2024, good evening folks. We have reached the conclusion and it is the teams of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have made it to the final. Both the teams have been clutch throughout the league phase, however, in the final nothing of the past matters. It has been an incredible WPL 2024, and the final encounter is also expected to be thriller. So, let's do it again. Keep watching the blog for instant updates.
