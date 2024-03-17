For the final time in WPL 2024, good evening folks. We have reached the conclusion and it is the teams of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have made it to the final. Both the teams have been clutch throughout the league phase, however, in the final nothing of the past matters. It has been an incredible WPL 2024, and the final encounter is also expected to be thriller. So, let's do it again. Keep watching the blog for instant updates.