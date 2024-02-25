Advertisement

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently found himself embroiled in an online fraud incident, highlighting his disappointing encounter with the popular food delivery platform, Zomato. Taking to social media, the cricketer shared his unpleasant experience and criticized Zomato's customer service for disregarding his complaint.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' home games in JEOPARDY? State council seal RR Stadium a month before IPL 2024

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar becomes a victim of 'fraud'

Deepak Chahar, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had placed an order for food through the Zomato app, only to be left disappointed when the delivery failed to materialize. Venting his frustration publicly, he tagged Zomato's official social media handle and recounted his ordeal.

Advertisement

“new fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying. M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story,” Chahar wrote on X.

Also Read: 'Give HUGE amount of credit': Alastair Cook hails ENG's selection for Bashir, Hartley for India tour

Advertisement

In response to Chahar's complaint, Zomato promptly issued an apology, expressing genuine concern over his experience and pledging to address the issue promptly. However, Chahar remained firm in his stance, emphasizing that a mere refund would not suffice, as the inconvenience caused by hunger cannot be compensated for with money.

“Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensate with money,” Chahar wrote in his response.

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar has been out of cricketing action for the past few months owing to injury concerns. He is expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2024 season in March. Chahar will play for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich competition. Chahar was part of the CSK team that won the IPL title last year.