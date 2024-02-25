English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Deepak Chahar becomes victim of 'new fraud in India', highlights issue on social media

Deepak Chahar has been out of cricketing action for the past few months owing to injury concerns. He is expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2024 season.

Vishal Tiwari
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently found himself embroiled in an online fraud incident, highlighting his disappointing encounter with the popular food delivery platform, Zomato. Taking to social media, the cricketer shared his unpleasant experience and criticized Zomato's customer service for disregarding his complaint.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' home games in JEOPARDY? State council seal RR Stadium a month before IPL 2024

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar becomes a victim of 'fraud'

Deepak Chahar, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had placed an order for food through the Zomato app, only to be left disappointed when the delivery failed to materialize. Venting his frustration publicly, he tagged Zomato's official social media handle and recounted his ordeal.

Advertisement

“new fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying. M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story,” Chahar wrote on X. 

Also Read: 'Give HUGE amount of credit': Alastair Cook hails ENG's selection for Bashir, Hartley for India tour

Advertisement

In response to Chahar's complaint, Zomato promptly issued an apology, expressing genuine concern over his experience and pledging to address the issue promptly. However, Chahar remained firm in his stance, emphasizing that a mere refund would not suffice, as the inconvenience caused by hunger cannot be compensated for with money.

“Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensate with money,” Chahar wrote in his response. 

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar has been out of cricketing action for the past few months owing to injury concerns. He is expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2024 season in March. Chahar will play for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich competition. Chahar was part of the CSK team that won the IPL title last year. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo