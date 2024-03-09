×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

WPL: Deepti's heroics hand UP Warriorz dramatic one-run win over DC

Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics steered UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday. Opting to bat, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a fine fifty but DC bowlers managed to restrict UP Warriorz to a below-par 138 for 8.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
WPL 2024, DC vs UPW
WPL 2024, DC vs UPW | Image:X/ WPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics steered UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a fine fifty but DC bowlers managed to restrict UP Warriorz to a below-par 138 for 8.

Advertisement

Alyssa Healy (29) and Grace Harris (14) were the others to manage double digit figures for UP. In reply, skipper Meg Lanning slammed a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament, as DC looked in control to chase down the total, reaching 93 in the 14th over.

But Deepti scalped four wickets for 19 runs in her quota of four overs, including a hat-trick as DC were bundled out for 137 in 19.5 overs.

Advertisement

Saima Thakor (2/30) also snapped two wickets.

For DC, Titas Sadhu (2/23) and Radha Yadav (2/16) picked two wickets each.

Advertisement

Brief Score: UP Warriorz: 138 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 59; Titas Sadhu 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/16).

Delhi Capitals: 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Meg Lanning 60; Deepti Sharma 4/19). 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

29 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

5 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

5 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

5 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

5 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: NY Superstars beat Dubai Giants

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  2. Arnab Recalls PM Modi's Early Days in Politics: Watch PM's Response

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi on 4-State Tour on Saturday: Here's the Schedule

    India News34 minutes ago

  5. ISPL: Bangalore Strikers beat Chennai Singhams by 3 runs

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo