×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Defiant Vidarbha prolong Mumbai's wait for 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph

Nair, who joined the Vidarbha ranks only at the start of this season, was at the forefront of their resistance as he faced as many as 220 balls while batting for 287 minutes to keep Mumbai at bay.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karun Nair
Karun Nair | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

A dogged fightback from Vidarbha, led by Karun Nair (74) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (56 not out), prolonged Mumbai's wait for a 42nd Ranji Trophy title as the visiting side reached 248/5 in pursuit of a mammoth 538 on the fourth and penultimate day of the final here on Wednesday.

Set an improbable target to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts by resorting to stonewalling for the majority of the day.

Advertisement

Nair, who joined the Vidarbha ranks only at the start of this season, was at the forefront of their resistance as he faced as many as 220 balls while batting for 287 minutes to keep Mumbai at bay.

But the right-handed batter ultimately fell to the brilliance of Musheer Khan late in the day, with the 19-year-old producing a superb bowling show after setting up the game with 136 in the second innings.

Advertisement

Nair's skipper Wadkar was batting on 56 with Harsh Dubey (11 not out) for company. The team required another 290 runs with five wickets in hand.

Mumbai managed a couple of wickets each in the first two sessions and the vital scalp of Nair in the last,. They took the second new ball in the 82nd over of the innings.

Advertisement

Up until then, Mumbai had tried almost everything on what remained a placid pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. It had more on offer for the home team's spinners who remained persistent throughout.

Mumbai's troika of right-arm pacers took turns to come around the wickets to try and bounce out Vidarbha, while spinners operated from both ends to challenge the batters’ techniques.

Advertisement

In the end, Vidarbha walked away with a moral win of sorts having not capitulated given the occasion and pressure of the final and the fact that a target of 538 is perceived as out of reach for most batting line-ups.

The leader of the spin pack for Mumbai was Musheer, who remained nearly unplayable for his figures of 17-3-24-2. He bowled a challenging line from both the sides of the pitch to keep troubling the Vidarbha batters.

Advertisement

Musheer's dismissal of Nair, who was earlier dropped on four by Hardik Tamore off Kotian, was the one which stood out.

Giving a nice loop to the ball to land it in front of middle and leg, Musheer got it to turn away sharply.

Advertisement

It wasn't the first time in the day when Musheer had challenged Nair's defence this way, but on this instance, he found an outside edge which was grabbed sharply by Tamore.

Tanush Kotian also played his part taking 2/55 from his 19 overs, having accounted for Dhruv Shorey (28) and Yash Rathod (7) after Vidarbha made their intentions clear earlier in the day.

Advertisement

At no stage did the Vidarbha batters show intention to aim for the humongous target on Wednesday, but were discipline enough to ensure they had long hauls in the middle, barring Atharva Taide (32).

Taide walked across the wickets to attempt a sweep off Shams Mulani (1/56) in the 19th over and was trapped leg-before, post which Mumbai struck again soon to send Shorey back in the shed.

Advertisement

Aman Mokhade (32) got a lifeline when a sweep shot went straight to Kotian at fine leg who spilled the catch with the batter on 15.

Mokhade, however, could not make the most of the lifeline when an on-field umpire's call for leg-before went against him despite reviewing.

Advertisement

Wadkar appeared busier than his other teammates cracking six fours to make 56 not out from 91 balls, with his innings also including an upper-cut for the maximum with which he raised his fifty.

The Vidarbha skipper also did well with Nair to add 90 runs for the fifth wicket, for which they consumed 173 balls.

Advertisement

Brief scores: Mumbai 224 & 418 lead Vidarbha 105 & 248/5 in 92 overs (Atharva Taide 32, Aman Mokhade 32, Karun Nair 74, Akshay Wadkar 56*; Tanush Kotian 2/56, Musheer Khan 2/38) by 290 runs. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Capitol Hill

US news

a minute ago
Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

5 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

9 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

10 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

14 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

16 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

17 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

18 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

19 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

22 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

24 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

25 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

26 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

26 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

26 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

27 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

31 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo