Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed entertaining fifties as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash here on Tuesday. Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DC beat MI by 29 runs
DC beat MI by 29 runs | Image:X/ @CricCrazyJohns
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed entertaining fifties as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash here on Tuesday.

Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start, with her 38-ball 53 (6x4, 2x6).

Down the order, Jemimah smashed a 33-ball 69 not out (8x4, 3x6) to propel them to 192/4.

In reply, Mumbai Indians managed 163/8 with Jess Jonassen returning with 3/21, while Marizanne Kapp bagged 2/37.

Amanjot Kaur was Mumbai's top-scorer with her 27-ball 42.

This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.

Brief Scores Delhi Capitals Women: 192/4; 20 overs (Meg Lanning 53, Jemimah Rodrigues 69 not out) beat Mumbai Indians Women 163/8; 20 overs (Amanjot Kaur 42; Jess Jonassen 3/21, Marizanne Kepp 2/37) by 29 runs. PTI TAP ATK ATK

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

