×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

WPL 2024 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score & Updates: Can DC remain at top?

In Match No. 20 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the DC vs GG match here at republicworld.com. Get instant updates from the DC vs GG match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women | Image: BCCI
DC vs GG Live Updates: When and where to watch?
DC vs GG Live Updates: How to watch WPL 2024?
  • Listen to this article
5: 26 IST, March 13th 2024

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

5: 25 IST, March 13th 2024

The live streaming and live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match will be shown on Sports 18 TV channel and JioCinema app and website.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tata Motors Shares Rally as Commercial Vehicle Price Hike announcement

Tata Motors plant in TN

a few seconds ago
Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

5 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

5 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

9 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

10 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

13 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

15 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

20 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

23 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

25 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

28 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

29 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

30 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

32 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

33 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo