LIVE-BLOG
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
WPL 2024 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score & Updates: Can DC remain at top?
In Match No. 20 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the DC vs GG match here at republicworld.com. Get instant updates from the DC vs GG match here at this blog.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Delhi Capitals Women | Image: BCCI
5: 26 IST, March 13th 2024
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 25 IST, March 13th 2024
The live streaming and live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match will be shown on Sports 18 TV channel and JioCinema app and website.
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.