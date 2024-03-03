English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 19:45 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants updates: Shafali Verma departs early

In match No. 11 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the DC vs GG match here. Get instant updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC vs GG
DC vs GG | Image: WPL
7: 45 IST, March 3rd 2024

Shafali Verma departs after the initial blitz. She goes after scoring 13 runs. DC 28/1 AFTER 3.5 OVERS.

7: 35 IST, March 3rd 2024

Shafali Verma started on a positive note. Gets 12 runs in the first over of Tanuja Kanwar.

7: 28 IST, March 3rd 2024

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

7: 27 IST, March 3rd 2024

GG captain Beth Mooney wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

7: 24 IST, March 3rd 2024

Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of DC vs GG. The Delhi Capitals are on a roll with two victories out of the three matches they have played. GG on the other hand are languishing at the bottom of the table. While DC may look to carry the momentum but Giants would be eager to get off the mark in the league, So, who is it going to be. Catch all the live updates here.

