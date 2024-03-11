×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Delhi Capitals owner's ecstatic celebration after 1-run win over RCB breaks the internet | VIDEO

A viral video capturing the ecstatic reaction of Delhi Capitals' owner, Parth Jindal, during the thrilling match against RCB is taking the internet by storm.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Parth Jindal's reaction
Parth Jindal's reaction | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a gripping encounter, the Delhi Capitals clinched a nail-biting victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing their spot in the playoffs of the WPL 2024 for the second consecutive season by a mere one run.

Jemimah Rodrigues displayed her brilliance with a spectacular half-century, scoring 58 runs off 36 balls, while Alice Capsey's contribution of 48 runs off 32 balls added to Delhi's formidable total of 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore mounted a valiant chase, fueled by Richa Ghosh's explosive innings of 51 runs off 29 balls. However, despite Ghosh's late onslaught, RCB fell agonisingly short of the target, as the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious on the final ball of the match.

Also Read: 'Bazball' needs refinement, Team India made England timid: England coach Brendon McCullum

Delhi Capitals' owner celebrates nail-biting win over RCB 

A viral video capturing the ecstatic reaction of Delhi Capitals' owner, Parth Jindal, during the thrilling match against Royal Challengers Bangalore is taking social media by storm. From the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Jindal's passionate celebration after his team secured a nail-biting victory by just one run has captured the hearts of cricket fans everywhere. 

The video showcases Parth Jindal's jubilant expressions and enthusiastic gestures as he rejoices in his team's triumph, further fueling the excitement surrounding the match.

With 17 runs required in the last over, Richa Ghosh's fearless batting saw her dispatch two sixes off Jess Jonassen's deliveries, bringing the equation down to just 2 runs off 1 ball. Yet, in a dramatic turn of events, Ghosh couldn't deliver the final blow, ultimately leading to RCB's defeat in the match.

Also Read: Updated WTC Standings: Australia glide to the 2nd spot after series win vs NZ as India stand supreme

Thanks to the victory, Delhi Capitals secured two crucial points and qualified for the playoffs, slated to begin on March 15. However, the Delhi Capitals have one more game left to play in the league stage, which will be against Gujarat Giants on March 13. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are another team that has qualified for the WPL 2024 playoffs. RCB and UP Warriorz are vying for the remaining one spot in the knockout stage.  

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

