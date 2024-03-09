Advertisement

The UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals may have their eyes on victory every time they step on to the cricket field. But on 8th March, celebrated as International Women’s Day, the league and both teams had a bigger goal in mind during their match at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On a rare occasion in Indian sports history, the fans and players of two opposing teams joined hands to stand for one common mission – to spread the message of #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIEVE, showcasing women’s empowerment and stressing on the importance of self-belief, that can make any dream come true, cricketing on otherwise.

The captains of both teams, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy, held up a banner with the message #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIEVE at the coin toss to showcase the message of women's empowerment.

Speaking about the #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIEVE campaign, the UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy expressed, "We want to reiterate that we believe in every woman’s right to chase her dreams, in sport and in

life. Cricket is the perfect platform to celebrate the spirit of rising above all obstacles to claim victory, because we believe that women — in all walks of life — have to reinvent themselves every day. Two teams coming together symbolises the common vision we share for young girls to embrace an equal future, this women’s day."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning said, "Sport is for all. Our sport, cricket, has come a long way

for the women, and the Women's Premier League, in just its two seasons so far has played a crucial role in

improving that narrative. For any young girl watching this exciting tournament on TV or in a stadium, gives them the hope that they too can be on stage like this one day, and make their dreams come true.”

Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 8th March at 7:30 PM. Members of both teams

held a #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIEVE banner, while taking a lap of the ground, at the end of the game, thanking fans

for coming over on this momentous day.