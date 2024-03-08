Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz updates: UPW wins the toss, elects to bat first
In match No. 15 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Catch the live updates of the DC vs UPW match here. Get instant updates from the DC vs UPW match here at this blog.
7: 05 IST, March 8th 2024
UPW captain Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bat first.
7: 04 IST, March 8th 2024
Fans in India can watch the DC vs UPW match on Sports18. The match will simultaneously live stream on the Jio Cinema app.
7: 03 IST, March 8th 2024
The DC vs UPW will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The match will begin from 7:30 PM onwards.
6: 16 IST, March 8th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of the DC vs UPW. The WPL 2024 league stage is in its business end as 14 matches have already taken place. As for the current state, DC is at the top position in the WPL League standings, and UPW are at 4th. If DC wins today, they will steer clear of Mumbai Indians by 2 points. UPW on the other hand could put pressure on RCB, who are at present at No.3.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 18:18 IST
