Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of the DC vs UPW. The WPL 2024 league stage is in its business end as 14 matches have already taken place. As for the current state, DC is at the top position in the WPL League standings, and UPW are at 4th. If DC wins today, they will steer clear of Mumbai Indians by 2 points. UPW on the other hand could put pressure on RCB, who are at present at No.3.