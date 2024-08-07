sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi HC appoints arbitrator to deal with disputes between cricketer Yuvraj Singh, realtor

Published 17:52 IST, August 7th 2024

Delhi HC appoints arbitrator to deal with disputes between cricketer Yuvraj Singh, realtor

The Delhi High Court has appointed an arbitrator to adjudicate disputes between former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and a real estate firm over alleged violation of his privacy rights in promotion of construction projects and for delaying delivery of a dwelling unit to him in the national capital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yuvraj Singh | Image: PTI-File
17:52 IST, August 7th 2024