Published 17:52 IST, August 7th 2024
Delhi HC appoints arbitrator to deal with disputes between cricketer Yuvraj Singh, realtor
The Delhi High Court has appointed an arbitrator to adjudicate disputes between former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and a real estate firm over alleged violation of his privacy rights in promotion of construction projects and for delaying delivery of a dwelling unit to him in the national capital.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yuvraj Singh | Image: PTI-File
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:52 IST, August 7th 2024