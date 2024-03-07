Advertisement

The inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) was recently opened by the renowned Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin made the kind gesture of inviting para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to bowl the opening ball of the competition. This action received a lot of praise and attention on social media.

Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, was one of the people who complimented Sachin Tendulkar on his humanitarian gesture during the ISPL match.

Amir, you are an inspiration! @sachin_rt Paaji what a beautiful gesture 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dk20Nw0CU5 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 6, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar in awe of Amir Hussain’s on-field efforts

Despite having physical limitations, the special Jammu and Kashmiri player Amir Hussain Lone enthralled cricket great Sachin Tendulkar with his extraordinary fielding abilities. Amir made an amazing attempt to stop a boundary during the ISPL T10 match, displaying extraordinary agility and persistence. His remarkable demonstration of skill and perseverance won him praise from many, demonstrating that in the world of sports, commitment and enthusiasm are greater than physical constraints. The ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar even wore Amir's jersey as a gesture, the video went viral on the internet.

Amir Hussain Lone was born in Bijbehara, Jammu and Kashmir, in 1990. At the age of eight, he tragically lost both of his limbs in an accident, which put him through hardship at a young age. This failure did not dampen Amir's enthusiasm for cricket.

Amir adjusted to his new circumstances with the help of his family and prompt medical attention. He created a distinctive playing technique that demonstrated his tenacity and resiliency by batting using his shoulder and neck and bowling with his legs.

Amir was first exposed to para-cricket in 2013, and he advanced through the ranks swiftly to take the helm as captain of the Jammu and Kashmir squad. Cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar have acknowledged and appreciated him for his extraordinary abilities and leadership traits.

Amir's story is a perfect example of how the human spirit can rise above adversity and accomplish greatness. His accomplishments in para-cricket are motivational, showing that any challenge can be overcome with persistence.

The first edition of the T10 tennis ball competition is set to take place in Thane from March 6 to 15, with six teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.