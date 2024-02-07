Advertisement

On Monday, January 22, 2024, the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir took place. Several prominent faces from across different verticals of the society were present at the Ram Janmabhoomi to witness the historic moment. Many who could not mark their presence expressed their devotion through social media. However, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained one of the popular absentees of the event, and since he hasn't used any micro-blogging method to pay his respect as well, some netizens have showcased annoyance towards Dhoni.

3 things you need to know

The historic Ram Mandir inauguration successfully took place on Monday, January 22, 2024

PM Modi delivered a captivating speech at the ceremony

MS Dhoni did not attend the event

Also Read | 'They won’t tire me out, I could get heaps': Bumrah set to clobber ENG's Bazball in Test series

Advertisement

No word from MS Dhoni and CSK

In the last couple of months, MS Dhoni has made a number of public appearances. The pictures of him attending different get-togethers, birthday bashes, and an engagement ceremony, surrounded all over social media. But when it comes to attending the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Mahi was nowhere to be seen. Dhoni did receive the invite for the event and the photo of him carrying the invitation card even became viral. Yet, he did not make it.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ex-IND U19 Captain Unmukt Chand on the run to lead USA in T20 World Cup

Fans vexed with Dhoni and CSK

Many fans on social media have been livid with MS Dhoni for not showing up in Ayodhya. Netizens are even criticising Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not posting anything related to Ram Mandir.

Here are a few of the many reactions:

Advertisement

Most famous celebrity who didn't go to Ayodhya after receiving invitation



1. MS Dhoni #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/JzpIfx8ZbI — Amock (@Politics_2022_) January 22, 2024

Dhoni can attend random events of social media influencers but he cannot go to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



CSK tweeted in favour of Pakistanis during the world cup but they failed to send a simple Jai Shree Ram wish yesterday to their millions of Indian fans. — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 23, 2024

If Jadeja, who still has a long franchise and international career ahead of him can go to Ayodhya then what stopped Dhoni whose career was done many years ago ? — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) January 23, 2024

Lesson Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni should learn from Rohit Sharma



Don't showoff if you can't attend. pic.twitter.com/DFNTMcTalj — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) January 22, 2024

Thala Dhoni : The message is clear pic.twitter.com/n6jnKV5GBs — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 22, 2024

Aside from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli was also a notable non-attender. However, BCCI released a statement about Kohli, stating that he will not feature in the first two Tests against England owing to some personal reasons. Thus, speculations are rife that the same personal reasons kept Kohli from attending the event.