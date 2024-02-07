English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:54 IST

'Dhoni can attend random events of influencers but can't go to Ram Mandir': Netizens slam CSK & MSD

Fans are vexed with MS Dhoni for not showing up at the grand opening of Ram Mandir. Netizens also criticised IPL franchise CSK for not paying its respect.

Prateek Arya
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी | Image:Republic
On Monday, January 22, 2024, the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir took place. Several prominent faces from across different verticals of the society were present at the Ram Janmabhoomi to witness the historic moment. Many who could not mark their presence expressed their devotion through social media. However, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained one of the popular absentees of the event, and since he hasn't used any micro-blogging method to pay his respect as well, some netizens have showcased annoyance towards Dhoni.

3 things you need to know

  • The historic Ram Mandir inauguration successfully took place on Monday, January 22, 2024
  • PM Modi delivered a captivating speech at the ceremony
  • MS Dhoni did not attend the event

No word from MS Dhoni and CSK

In the last couple of months, MS Dhoni has made a number of public appearances. The pictures of him attending different get-togethers, birthday bashes, and an engagement ceremony, surrounded all over social media. But when it comes to attending the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Mahi was nowhere to be seen. Dhoni did receive the invite for the event and the photo of him carrying the invitation card even became viral. Yet, he did not make it.

Fans vexed with Dhoni and CSK

Many fans on social media have been livid with MS Dhoni for not showing up in Ayodhya. Netizens are even criticising Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not posting anything related to Ram Mandir.

Here are a few of the many reactions:

Aside from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli was also a notable non-attender. However, BCCI released a statement about Kohli, stating that he will not feature in the first two Tests against England owing to some personal reasons. Thus, speculations are rife that the same personal reasons kept Kohli from attending the event.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:41 IST

