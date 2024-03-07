Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan with Kuldeep Yadav in 5th Test
Kuldeep Yadav's googly inspired Pope to come out and smack the ball, which ripped past the outside edge. Dhruv Jurel wasted little time in striking him down.
Dhruv Jurel has proved to be a prolific cricketer behind the stumps. In just a few Test matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has proven his worth on why he could rise as one of the finest stumpers. Jurel's precision was on display during the first session of the match as he successfully helped in taking a wicket as India sealed two wickets before lunch. The young cricketer, who replaced KS Bharat behind the stumps for the IND vs ENG series, has been successful in his first steps into the senior men's national team.
Dhruv Jurel showcases brilliance in 5th IND vs ENG match as he brings out the Dhoni inside him!
During the first session of the 5th IND vs ENG Test match in Dharamshala, Dhruv Jurel took out Ollie Pope as the batter moved ahead to make a hit. Jurel hit the ball to the stumps with lightning-fast precision as Kuldeep Yadav got his second wicket. The bowler's googly prompted Pope to come out of the strike to hit the ball but he misjudged it as the ball ripped past the outside edge. Dhruv Jurel did not waste time to strike him down.
Interestingly, before the ball was delivered, Dhruv Jurel said that Pope would step out to hit the shot. "badhega aage, badhega aage," he said to Kuldep. In the next ball, Ollie Pope did it, and it provided a colossal breakthrough for India.
Zak Crawley made a classy unbeaten half-century after surviving an extended opening spell from the Indian pacers before Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to leave the visitors at 100 for two at lunch on day one of the fifth and final Test
On expected lines, the skillful duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk but Ben Duckett (27 off 58) and Crawley (61 batting off 71) were able to see the first 14 overs of fast bowling after being beaten multiple times. Crawley, who has been England's stand-out batter in this series, was meticulous with his shot selection and played some delightful cover drives off the pacers on the way to his half-century.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
