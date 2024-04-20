Advertisement

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has expressed his strong desire to represent India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Karthik conveyed his enthusiasm for the tournament while emphasizing his respect for the decisions made by the Indian team's leadership.

Dinesh Karthik expresses desire to play in the T20 World Cup 2024

Dinesh Karthik stated, "At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T20 World Cup. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup."

Acknowledging the authority and integrity of the current Indian cricketing leadership, Karthik affirmed his support for Indian captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and selector Ajit Agarkar. "I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take," Karthik added.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his inclusion in the squad, Karthik expressed his readiness and commitment to the team's cause. "But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup," he concluded.

Dinesh Karthik's dedication and passion for representing India in the T20 World Cup 2024 are evident. His willingness to abide by the decisions of the team management showcases his professionalism and team-first attitude. As the cricketing world awaits the final squad announcement, Karthik's statement underscores the fierce competition for spots and the players' unwavering desire to don the Indian jersey on the global stage.