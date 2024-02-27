Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

WPL 2024: Disciplined RCB bowlers restrict Giants to meagre 107/7

Royal Challengers captain Smriti Mandhana opted to field and her bowlers, particularly pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/25), justified her call.

Press Trust Of India
sobhana asha rcb
शोभना आशा | Image:x/wpl
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gujarat Giants' batting unit never found higher gears against a set of disciplined Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers, settling for a lowly total of 107 for seven in their Women’s Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers captain Smriti Mandhana opted to field and her bowlers, particularly pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/25), justified her call.

Advertisement

There was a certain tackiness on the pitch alright, but the RCB bowlers also hit the right length to keep the Giants batters on a tight leash.

The dismissal of Giants’ skipper Beth Mooney (8) was a perfect example for this.

Advertisement

Mooney had struck Renuka for two boundaries earlier, and she immediately changed the line coming around the wicket.

She was rewarded with the big wicket when Mooney failed to tackle a delivery that shaped in to beat her defensive prod.

Advertisement

Renuka soon ousted Phoebe Litchfield too when the Aussie batter failed to drag her feet back inside the crease before Richa Ghosh, standing up, completed her stumping.

Renuka bowled her full quota of four overs on the trot and returned with handsome numbers of 4-0-14-2.

Advertisement

From that point, the Giants kept on losing wickets, including generally quick scorers like Ashleigh Gardner, and it thwarted their attempts to give some steam to the innings.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s unbeaten 31 off 25 balls helped them go past the 100-run mark.

Advertisement

They ended the first 10 overs at 44 for two, and the back 10 too did not prove much different as RCB bowlers kept chipping away without conceding too many runs.

That the Giants managed a total of just 10 fours and two sixes in their entire innings underlined their struggles. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

32 minutes ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

4 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

6 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

6 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

6 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

6 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

6 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

6 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

6 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

6 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

8 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Alia Bhatt Revisits The Gangubai Aesthetic

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan youngster picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Ahead of 4 Gaganyaan Astronauts, Woman Robot 'Vyommitra' to Fly Solo

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. 'Their skill was better than ours': Stokes shower praise on IND spinners

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo