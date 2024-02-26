English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

'DO NOT....': Kevin Pietersen's ULTIMATUM to India after England suffer series defeat

Kevin Pietersen has a valuable advice for the fans and observers of Indian cricket. Pietersen issued an ultimatum to not repeat a mistake of the past.

Republic Sports Desk
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen | Image:Sky Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India once again bettered England in four days. It was an enthralling set of play, which saw both teams leading the helm at different stages of the game in Ranchi. Eventually, it was Rohit Sharma and Co. who grabbed a solid chunk and did not let it slip afterwards.

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill showcases patience when needed

After enduring a 2-1 trail in Rajkot, England were in a do-or-die situation and needed a positive output at any cost in Ranchi to stay alive in the series. However, the keepers of the "Bazball" faltered miserably in vital situations. As a consequence, the team lost the 4th India vs England Test by 5 wickets, and hence they are at the point of no return in the series.

For Team India, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again stood up for the team and put on a crucial 73 in the first innings that proved to be impertinent in the context of the game. Besides Jaiswal, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav also delivered when it mattered the most. Moreover, on the final day, Shubman Gill also answered his critics by sticking in the middle to alleviate a tricky situation when wickets were falling on the other end.

Kevin Pietersen wants doubters to not repeat the mistake with Shubman Gill

Gill's gritty knock has received a mention from former England captain, Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen seemingly went hard on fans for doubting Shubman Gill and advised them to not make the same mistake which they did when Virat Kohli was struggling.

"They doubted Shubman like they doubted Virat when he was struggling!

DO NOT!!!!!!!!!!"

Shubman Gill put on an unbeaten 52 on Day 4 of the Test. He took a cautious approach and scored at a steady rate until victory was in the sights. This is Gill's second impactful contribution to the series. Earlier he came to the fore in the 2nd Test, when he registered a much-needed century in the second innings of the match. Both of his contributions have come in the winning cause.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

