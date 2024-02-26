Advertisement

Team India once again bettered England in four days. It was an enthralling set of play, which saw both teams leading the helm at different stages of the game in Ranchi. Eventually, it was Rohit Sharma and Co. who grabbed a solid chunk and did not let it slip afterwards.

Also Read | How much mobile data is needed to watch IPL 2024 in 4K, 1080p and 720p?

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill showcases patience when needed

After enduring a 2-1 trail in Rajkot, England were in a do-or-die situation and needed a positive output at any cost in Ranchi to stay alive in the series. However, the keepers of the "Bazball" faltered miserably in vital situations. As a consequence, the team lost the 4th India vs England Test by 5 wickets, and hence they are at the point of no return in the series.

Advertisement

For Team India, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again stood up for the team and put on a crucial 73 in the first innings that proved to be impertinent in the context of the game. Besides Jaiswal, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav also delivered when it mattered the most. Moreover, on the final day, Shubman Gill also answered his critics by sticking in the middle to alleviate a tricky situation when wickets were falling on the other end.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's 'phenomenal' message for Team India after big win over Eng

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen wants doubters to not repeat the mistake with Shubman Gill

Gill's gritty knock has received a mention from former England captain, Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen seemingly went hard on fans for doubting Shubman Gill and advised them to not make the same mistake which they did when Virat Kohli was struggling.

Advertisement

"They doubted Shubman like they doubted Virat when he was struggling!

DO NOT!!!!!!!!!!"

Advertisement

They doubted Shubman like they doubted Virat when he was struggling!



DO NOT!!!!!!!!!! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 26, 2024



Shubman Gill put on an unbeaten 52 on Day 4 of the Test. He took a cautious approach and scored at a steady rate until victory was in the sights. This is Gill's second impactful contribution to the series. Earlier he came to the fore in the 2nd Test, when he registered a much-needed century in the second innings of the match. Both of his contributions have come in the winning cause.

Advertisement