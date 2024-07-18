sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:49 IST, July 18th 2024

Dominant India begin Women's Asia Cup defence with clash against arch rivals Pakistan

The Women's Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champions India take on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash here on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana | Image: BCCI
