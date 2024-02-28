Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

'DONT RUSH HIM': Sunil Gavaskar's BIG WARNING to Team India and IPL franchise over Indian cricketer

Sunil Gavaskar issues a significant caution to both Team India and IPL franchise, advising against rushing the Indian cricketer.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Rishabh Pant, a dynamic batter known for his potent batting, is anticipated to make a comeback to professional cricket in the IPL 2024 season. Pant missed ‌most of the current cricket season in December 2022 due to a prolonged absence from the game following an automobile accident. In the first few games of the 2024 Indian Premier League, Pant, who is getting set to play again for the Delhi Capitals, is anticipated to mostly serve as a specialist hitter. With Pant playing, the tournament is considerably more intriguing since spectators are looking forward to the amazing displays that have come to characterize Pant's style of play.

Also Read: Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rishabh Pant should not rush his return to competitive cricket 

With his recuperation progressing, Rishabh Pant might finally make a comeback in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League. The explosive cricket player last played for India against Bangladesh in December of 2022. But Pant is expected to play just as a batter in the first 7 games of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Regarding Rishabh Pant's circumstances, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has offered his advice, urging prudence and opposing pushing for a gradual return to competitive activity. Before taking back his position as the Delhi Capitals captain, Gavaskar stressed how crucial it was for Pant to reach his optimal level of fitness.

Pant's road to rehabilitation has not been easy, especially since he was severely injured in a vehicle accident two years prior. However, he appears to have advanced to the last stage of his recovery, which heightens expectations for his eagerly anticipated return in the 2024 Indian Premier League. 
 

The star wicket-keeper batsman is anticipated to follow the Impact Player rule as he recovers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), mostly playing as a specialist batsman, at least in the early going in the competition. Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said: 

"He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him. Let's stay hopeful. This season is the first of him coming back to full fitness. Let's not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback. Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping -- which, of course, he may not do initially. Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing,"

“I'm also a big fan of him. For me the most important thing, is he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us. It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training,”

Also Read: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja poses Infront of MS Dhoni's farmhouse

Before being involved in a car accident on December 30, Rishabh Pant made his final outing for India in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022. Pant has collected an astounding total of 2838 runs in 98 IPL matches since joining the Delhi Capitals (DC) team in 2016. He has also displayed a dangerous strike rate of 147.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

