James Anderson has made a name for himself in the debate of cricket greats. Despite being 41, the pacer is still running strong and is currently in action against India in a Test series. Anderson is leading the English team's bowling attack in Rajkot and has been successful in doing it so far. The Lancashire pacer is at an elite level, and with the age, the chatter about retirement will not stay far away from him. The veteran English pacer has opened up on his intentions for retirement.

James Anderson feels 'privileged' as he lays out retirement plans.

it looks like James Andersen wants his retirement to be simple and a no-nonsense one and does not wish to stretch his decision to step down. He also emphasized how former ENG star Eoin Morgan retired. The great pacer knows he wants to go out on a high note, even though he hasn't considered when he would hang up his boots.

“I would like to be able to go out on a nice note. I don’t want to drag it out and people are thinking: ‘Can you just do one.’ Morgs (Morgan) last year woke up and just knew it was time to call it a day. I am just hoping that is the case,” Anderson said to The Telegraph.

“I feel privileged to have got in a position where I can make a decision because, as a bowler, it is usually taken out of your hands with injury or selection. It will be nice to go out on my own terms, but when that will be, you just have to wait and see,” Anderson added.

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking a wicket against India | Image: BCCI

While in Rajkot, James Anderson successfully took down Kuldeep Yadav, who was his 696th wicket and has moved a bit closer to reaching the record-breaking 700-wicket milestone.

When it comes to the most wickets in international red-ball cricket, the seasoned pacer is only slightly behind former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and renowned spinner Shane Warne (708).