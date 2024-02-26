Advertisement

The Indian Cricketers have been a massive rager for their stupendous form recently and have been dominant on several occasions. But some people have been getting more popular with the stars. Cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and more have doppelgangers who have been gaining extensive clout. They have been getting popular as the days go by, and their appearances in various places have been generating new memes, and the video has gone viral. A new clip of various cricketers' duplicates has been making rounds 1on the internet.

Video of Cricketers' doppelgangers talking strategy at a pitch goes viral

A video of cricket stars and legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli has been going viral over social media platforms, but there is a colossal catch! The clip features the duplicates of the aforementioned cricketers, and they are seen interacting with each other as they stand on a pitch. The video showed the doppelganger of MS Dhoni conversing with the other duplicates in some talks and post-match planning, all while imitating the real player. The person maintained the vibe and made sure that the chuckles reverberated. The interesting sight was the Sachin lookalike donning what looked like a CSK jersey.

In another video that is making rounds over various social media platforms, a person is seen handing a trophy to the duplicates of the cricketers, which featured the lookalikes of Windies star Sunil Narine, Tendulkar, Dhoni, Dhawan, and Kohli. They were seen handing the trophy to one another and were jumping in joy with it as they celebrated together in what could be deemed as an unconventional multiverse of madness.

Inka alag hi multiverse chal rha 😭 pic.twitter.com/0n4vUxKJdH — Wellu (@Wellutwt) February 25, 2024

The sighting of the doppelgangers in public sparks up excitement among the public as they rush to get pictures with them. During the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, a group of fervent Indian cricket enthusiasts flocked to take selfies and photos with the Kohli look-a-like, who was sporting a Team India jersey. Even though they are copycats, people are certainly excited to see them.