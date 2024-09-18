Published 13:12 IST, September 18th 2024

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag go into final round with point to prove

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin on Thursday.