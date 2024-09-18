Published 13:12 IST, September 18th 2024
Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag go into final round with point to prove
The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin on Thursday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shreyas Iyer | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:12 IST, September 18th 2024