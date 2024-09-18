sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 13:12 IST, September 18th 2024

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag go into final round with point to prove

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
shreyas iyer played good inning of 41 runs
Shreyas Iyer | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, September 18th 2024