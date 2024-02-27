Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.



Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

DY Patil T20 Tournament: Mumbai Customs, Jain Irrigation start campaign in style

DY Patil T20 Tournament: Asked to bat Nirlon Sports Club posted 161 for 8 in their 20 overs and in response Mumbai Customs chased down the target in 16.1 overs.

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan | Image:X
Mumbai Customs made a confident start in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 with a nine-wicket win over Nirlon Sports Club at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat Nirlon posted 161 for eight in their 20 overs and in response Customs chased down the target in 16.1 overs to finish on 163 for one.  

In the other game at the DY Patil University Ground Jain Irrigation beat Central Railway by five wickets. 

At the Stadium, Nirlon was well served by opener Ishan Mulchandani (56: 43b, 6x4). Mulchandani shared a 76-run fourth wicket stand with Jayesh Pokhar. Towards the end Nirlon was helped by a cameo from Yashraj Malap. Nirlon finished on 161 for eight in their 20 overs. For Customs the best bowler was Pradeep Dhade (4-20).

In their response Customs rode on an unbeaten second wicket stand between Sachin Yadav (82 n.o.: 42b, 10x4, 3x6) and Smit Patel (74 n.o.: 46b, 9x4, 2x6). The stand was worth 141 runs. 

In the other game, Central Railway after being asked to bat was bowled out for 145 in 17.2 overs. Sachin Kataria (45: 32b, 4x4, 2x6) was the top-scorer for Railway. None of the other batters contributed much to the team total. For Jain Irrigation the best bowlers were Sairaj Patil (4-40) and Prashant Solanki (3-29). 

The chase for Jain started off well thanks to their skipper Jay Bista. But they soon slipped from 50 for no loss to 50 for three. Then Sachin Das took charge of the chase as he made 48 off 41 balls with six boundaries. Jain overhauled the target in 18.3 overs to finish on 146 for five and thereby sealed a five-wicket win.

BRIEF SCORES

11 am: At DY Patil University Ground: Group A: Central Railway 145 in 17.2 overs (Sachin Kataria 45; Sairaj Patil 4-40, Prashant Solanki 3-29) lost to Jain Irrigation 146-5 in 18.3 overs (Sachin Dhas 48, Jay Bista 38; Ramkrishna Ghosh 2-29, Salil Agharkar 2-26)-by five wickets

11 AM: At DY Patil Stadium: Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 161-8 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 56, Jayesh Pokhar 35; Pradeep Shade 4-20, Deepak Shetty 2-49, Pushkaraj Chavan 2-8) lost to Mumbai Customs 163-1 in 16.1 overs (Sachin Yadav 82 n.o., Smit Patel 74 n.o.)-by nine wickets

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

